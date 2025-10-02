Video: Woman Thrashes Mother-In-Law, Pulls Hair, Son Appeals To Let Go

"Mumma na karo (Don't do it, mother)," a boy is heard saying in Punjabi in a viral video in which a woman is seen thrashing another elderly woman. In a viral video, the woman is seen pulling hair, slapping, hitting and abusing her mother-in-law. According to the woman's son, who recorded the assault on his phone, this is not one incident, but a regular occurrence. The son has accused his mother of beating and abusing his grandmother on a regular basis. The incident has been reported from Punjab's Gurdaspur.

The viral video starts with a woman, identified as Harjeet Kaur, pulling her mother-in-law, Gurbajan Kaur, with her hair. Upon her son's repeated requests to let go of his grandmother, the woman leaves hair but continues to hurl abuse and threatens to thrash further.

"Tu kutti aa (Are you a bitch?)" Harjeet asks her mother-in-law as she breathes heavily and pushes her on the couch.

Harjeet then picks up a steel glass and hits Gurbajan twice before smashing it on the ground.

The verbal altercation continues before Harjeet once again pushes her mother-in-law. In self-defence, Gurbajan attempts to push Harjeet with her right leg, but the latter holds her leg and slaps the elderly woman twice.

Gurbajan lets out a loud cry.

The incident reportedly took place on Sunday, when Harjeet caught Gurbajan recording one such assault.

In her complaint, Gurbajan, a widow, has alleged that Harjeet demands all the property be transferred into her name.

Charatveer Singh, the grandson, stated that his mother is an alcoholic and often beats and curses his grandmother when drunk.

"My mother hits me and sometimes fights with my father also. She drinks and probably consumes drugs as well. She often forces my father to drink," said Charatveer.

When Charatveer informed the police, he was asked why didn't he intervene instead of recording the assault, he alleged.

"I recorded the incident on camera as proof. My mother once filed a complaint against me as well and has threatened to take revenge and repeat her actions," he added.

Gurbajan alleges a long history of physical assault, often recorded by her grandson. In one of the videos shared by Charatveer, Harjeet is seen hitting her husband with a slipper. In another video, Charatveer appears to be locked inside a house by his mother so that he stays away from his grandmother.

The police have issued a warning to Harjeet. However, Charatveer wants strict action to be taken against his mother.

