Woman Thrashes Her Children With Rolling Pin For Demanding Chicken. Son Dies

A seven-year-old boy died and his sister suffered injuries after their mother thrashed them with a 'chapati roller' (rolling pin) for demanding to eat non-vegetarian food in Maharashtra's Palghar on Sunday.
According to the police, the boy, identified as Chinmay Dhumde, had told his mother, Pallavi Dhumde, he wanted to eat a chicken dish. Enraged by this, she thrashed him to death. She then used the same object - the 'chapati roller' - to hit her 10-year-old daughter, who is currently undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital.
Hearing the screams, the neighbours alerted the police, following which the local cops, the local crime branch, and the sub-divisional officer rushed to the spot, officials said.
The police filed a case of murder in the incident. The accused woman has been arrested, officials said.
"Pallavi Ghumde, 40, lived with her family in a flat in the Kashipada area. Her son, Chinmay Ganesh Ghumde, 7, was brutally beaten with household items and died as a result of the beating. Her 10-year-old daughter was also beaten. A murder case has been registered at the Palghar police station. The Palghar police are conducting further investigations," said district Superintendent of Police Yatish Deshmukh.
