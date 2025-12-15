Maharashtra Man Burnt Alive Inside His Car, Body Was Found Stuffed In Sack

A burnt body of a young man was found inside a charred car, tied up in a sack in Maharashtra's Latur district on Sunday, with cops probing it as a case of murder.

Ganesh Chavan, a resident of Ausa Tanda, was allegedly stuffed inside the sack, made to sit in his car and the vehicle was set on fire by unknown assailants.

Chavan worked as a recovery agent at ICICI Bank.

The police have conducted a preliminary investigation at the crime scene and handed over the body to the family.

They are probing the reason behind the murder, officials said.

People close to the victim said that they were trying to reach him on Sunday, but his phone was switched off. When they were searching for him, they came to know about the incident.

"We received a call on Dial 112 at around 12:30 am. The caller reported that a car was on fire on Vanavada Road. Our staff and officers arrived at the scene. They then informed the fire department, which extinguished the fire. A burnt body was found inside the car. It was completely charred. We called medical officers to the scene. A post-mortem examination has been conducted, and further investigation is underway," an official said.