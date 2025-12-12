Conspiracy, Motive, In Zubeen Murder Established: Himanta Sharma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said the motive and criminal conspiracy has been clearly tracked and it has been examined by Advocate General. A few people have been charged with murder. One has been charged with culpable homicide and other two PSOs has been charged with other charges, the Chief Minister said.

Speaking to media persons, Sarma said, "The motive and criminal conspiracy has been clearly tracked. It has been examined by the Advocate General and examined by the Director General of Prosecution. Everyone is convinced that conviction is possible," he said.

"As promised, we have filed the chargesheet today... under Section 103 of BNS and other relevant sections... Now, we have filed the chargesheet with 12,000 pages of documents along with the main chargesheet and seizures as examination of witness. It is a meticulously done exercise," Sarma said.

"Although we have taken documents from Singapore, we have proved the case with our independent documents. Even if the court says documents from Singapore are not admissible, we have framed the chargesheet in a way the documents collected in Assam is sufficient to prove the charges," he added.

"After prolonged investigation and hard labour, we have filed the chargesheet in court. We have all the respect for our judiciary and we know about their independence and their impartiality. We know the judiciary will give the victims justice and fair play. We hope that now it is over to the court and definitely the court will give us justice," said Sarma.

For Assam, the next step will be to approach the Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court and seek a Fast Track Court and then recruit a Special Public Prosecutor.

"All this will begin after the case is committed to the Session Judge and he Session Judge they cognizance of this case".