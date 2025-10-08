Video: West Bengal Doctor Ziplines To Treat Landslide-Affected Patients

A doctor was seen swinging by a rope over a gorge to reach patients stranded in an area cut off by landslides in West Bengal. Irfan Molla, the Block Medical Officer of Health (BMOH) of Nagrakata, used a zipline with the help of safety gear and rescue personnel to reach Bamandanga, where the connecting road was destroyed.

Footage shared widely on social media shows the doctor moving slowly across the gorge before landing on solid ground to provide medical aid to the injured.

The clip was shared with the caption, "All heroes don't wear capes. True heroes are those who help people in the darkest of times."

"When a doctor risks his life and crosses dangerous terrain hanging from a rope just to reach and treat flood-affected people, he truly deserves our salute. A supreme example of humanity," the caption read.

The incident took place in Nagrakata.

At least 28 people have died in northern West Bengal due to devastating landslides and floods triggered by continuous heavy rainfall.

The worst-hit areas include Darjeeling, Mirik, Sukhiapokhri, and Jorebunglow. In neighbouring Nepal, the death toll has surpassed 50, with the Ilam district being the hardest hit, Reuters reported.

Authorities have been on high alert, with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams deployed in Alipurduar and other affected areas.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited the affected sites and described the floods as a "man-made disaster", attributing the severity to poor urban planning and environmental mismanagement. She announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for each dead person's family and a special home guard position for one member of each affected family in Nagrakata.

Rescue operations are underway, with earth-moving machinery and helicopter sorties being used to locate people feared trapped under debris.

The tourism industry in Darjeeling, Mirik, and the Dooars has been severely impacted, with hotel and homestay cancellations reaching up to 70 per cent.