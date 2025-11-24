Chartered Accountant Found Dead In Kolkata Hotel Room, 2 Arrested

Two people were arrested on Sunday after a man was found dead inside his room at a hotel in Kolkata's Kasba area.

Police said initial investigations revealed that three people had checked into Hotel Consulate in the Rajdanga area of Kasba on Friday. On Saturday afternoon, the body of a young man was discovered lying on the floor of a fifth-floor room.

According to police, the three had rented the room on Friday night, but two of them left late at night and did not return. The third person was later found dead inside the room.

The victim has been identified as 33-year-old Adarsh Losalka, a chartered accountant (CA) from Dubrajpur in Birbhum. Police are speaking to hotel authorities and are tracing the movements of those who accompanied him.

The arrested man and woman were produced before a court on Monday. Police sources said they are probing whether there was any enmity among the three.

Earlier, police had said there was blood near Adarsh's nose, his legs were tied, and there were strangulation marks on his neck, IANS reported.

Initial post-mortem findings indicated that Adarsh had consumed alcohol before his death. The autopsy found about 200 grams of food pulp in his stomach along with traces of alcohol, suggesting he had eaten and drunk on Friday night. The cause of death was asphyxiation, and police believe he was likely strangled, resulting in suffocation.

(With inputs from IANS)