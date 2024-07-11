Video Viral: Crater On Samruddhi Expressway In Thane's Sahapur Affects Traffic

Repair has started on Samruddhi Expressway.

A crater on the stretch of the Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Expressway in Sahapur in Thane district affected traffic in the area for several hours on Thursday, an official said.

The crater, a video of which went viral on social media, was noticed on the stretch between Shere Bere and Shendrun villages, the official said.

Incidentally, the stretch is the same on which a gantry crane collapsed in August last year, killing several workers involved in the construction of the expressway.

The third phase of the 701-kilometre expressway connects Nashik to Mumbai.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)