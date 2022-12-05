Video: Stray Dogs Seen On Madhya Pradesh Hospital Bed, Probe Ordered

One of the dogs seen atop hosital bed in Madhya Pradesh.

A couple of stray dogs were seen occupying hospital beds in a Madhya Pradesh government hospital, showed a video shot by a local who was visiting the facility with his pregnant wife, calling into question the state of health infrastructure in the state.

The incident, which took place in Jabalpur inside a government hospital located in Shahpura, was filmed by local resident Sidhharth Jain. Swinging into action, the district health department has ordered a probe.

In the video clip, which has since been widely shared on social media, strays can be seen atop hospital beds.

"We have issued notice to the BMO Dr C K Atraulia. The matter is serious; strict action will be taken against hospital staff on duty and people responsible for the negligence," said Jabalpur chief medical officer Dr Sanjay Mishra.

In September, a video of a dog sleeping on a hospital bed in Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh went viral on social media, inviting criticism from the opposition Congress.