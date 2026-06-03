Video: Termite-Infested Cash, 'Secret Room' Found In Kolkata College

A stack of termite-infested cash worth over Rs 1 lakh was found in two suitcases in a college union room in Kolkata this week, with the ruling BJP demanding the arrest of Trinamool union leaders who allegedly used the room.

The cash, comprising mostly Rs 100 and Rs 500 notes, was found during a cleanliness drive at Surendranath College ahead of the monsoon. The civic authorities had recently advised educational institutions to clean their premises before the onset of the rainy season.

During the exercise, workers found two old medium-sized suitcases inside an almirah with damaged notes.

Visuals showed bundles of the termite-damaged currency notes - in a severely deteriorated condition.

"Most of the notes are damaged and soiled. A detailed inventory is being prepared, and further steps will be taken after verification," an official said.

While the source of the money and the identity of the people who kept it in the room are yet to be established, BJP MLA Sajal Ghosh alleged corruption by Trinamool Congress leaders. He questioned how such a large amount of cash could remain inside a college union room without anyone's knowledge and called for action against those responsible.

The college authorities have not yet issued an official statement regarding the cash.

'Secret room'

A day after the discovery of the termite-infested cash, officials found a 'secret room' allegedly of a Trinamool leader inside the Surendranath College.

As officials tried to access the university's rooftop, they found a fully-equipped room with an air-conditioner, a cushioned bed, a clock, and wall paintings.

Adjacent to this was a sparkling, state-of-the-art restroom.

Officials also found a firearm inside the room.

Efforts are underway to determine the purpose of the room and who visited it, officials added.