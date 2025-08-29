Video: Punjab Ministers Discuss Sweden, Goa Cruises During Flood Inspection

Three Punjab ministers, who were sitting in a boat, reminisced about their experiences in Sweden and Goa cruises - except they were inspecting flood-hit areas at the time. A video went viral showing Barinder Kumar Goyal, Laljit Bhullar, and Harbhajan Singh talking about their trip to Sweden and Goa while they were navigating through floodwaters wearing life jackets.

"I went to Sweden and took cruise rides for 24 hours," one of the ministers said in Punjabi.

Another minister brought up Goa in the conversation.

They spoke about the trips for a few minutes, following which one of the ministers pointed at people standing on the top of their house.

The ministers received massive backlash on social media.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ministers over the timing of their conversation. "Flood-hit families in Punjab beg for a glass of drinking water, but @AAPPunjab Ministers @barinder_goyal, @Laljitbhullar and @AAPHarbhajan found time to relive their 'golden memories' of luxury cruises in Sweden & Goa. What a relief tour!" he wrote on X.

Flood-hit families in Punjab beg for a glass of drinking water, but @AAPPunjab Ministers @barinder_goyal, @Laljitbhullar & @AAPHarbhajan found time to relive their ‘golden memories' of luxury cruises in Sweden & Goa. What a relief tour!@INCIndia @INCPunjab https://t.co/lb0ShhL9zQ — Partap Singh Bajwa (@Partap_Sbajwa) August 28, 2025

Many social media users also hit out at them.

"What a disgrace such leaders are, Punjabis will never forgive such lack of empathy," one user said.

Another wrote, "Enjoying cruise voyages at the cost of people who are trying hard to just survive the day. What shameless people, forgot that they were elected to serve people."

Punjab is witnessing one of its worst floods this season, with several central agencies in coordination with state authorities working tirelessly for days to rescue stranded people from flooded areas. More than 6,600 people have been evacuated from affected areas in Punjab.

As the flooding worsened in many areas, the Amritsar administration deployed amphibious all-terrain off road-ATOR vehicles and boats for evacuations. An ATOR vehicle is designed to move through water and rugged terrain. The Gurdaspur authorities also flew a drone to deliver medicines, dry ration, and water bottles.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday conducted a tour of the flood-affected area and asked the deputy commissioners of flood-affected districts to further intensify the pace of relief and rescue measures, besides providing all necessary material. The Chief Minister also announced that he, his cabinet colleagues, and party MLAs would donate their one-month salary towards relief and rescue efforts.