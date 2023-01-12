PM Modi's Security Breached: What We Know In 5 Points

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow in Karnataka's Hubbali saw a security breach on Thursday when a young man managed to jump the fence and hand him a garland.
Here's what we know about the incident:
A 15-year-old jumped the barricades set up for PM Modi's roadshow and run up to his vehicle.
He handed PM Modi a garland of flowers before being yanked away by security guards.
PM Modi was seen taking the garland and putting it on the bonnet of his car.
The Prime Minister has the highest level of security in the country, and this is being seen as a major lapse.
The police in Karnataka have ruled out a risk to the PM's life, saying the teenager was a supporter.
