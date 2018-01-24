Video Of Kashmiri Man's Rail Stunt Goes Viral; People Seek Action Against Him

The undated video, which emerged on social media late this evening, shows the phiran-clad (a traditional Kashmiri cloak) man lying face down in the middle of the track as the train passed over him.
He let's out a celebratory shout after the stunt to his friend who recorded the video, which is being widely shared the internet, even as several social media users called for action against him.
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah also called out the "stupidity" of the act.
"There is something drastically wrong with this sort of adventure seeking. I can't believe the stupidity of these young men," Omar wrote on Twitter.
"There should be strict action against this stupid boy, " a Facebook user wrote.
Government officials were not immediately available for a comment on the video.