Video: Not Just Barricades, Delhi Cops Install Spike Strips Amid CJP Protest

The Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) call for protest at Jantar Mantar has ultimately turned Delhi into a fortress with forces deployed across all the borders around the capital, central Delhi and at junctures where protesters are likely to gather. The police have also installed spike strips apart from barricades in the industrial hub area of Mohan Estate in south-east Delhi.

News agency ANI shared a visual from the spot with police personnel heavily guarding the stretch around Mohan Cooperative Estate area, and spike strips placed to prevent any vehicle to move from the prohibited area, as the cops check cars before allowing them to go further.

The CJP called a mega protest at Jantar Mantar, its second such agitation, on October 10 seeking resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar for alleged irregularities in Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and Form 6 modifications.

The police have detained Dhruv Rathee, Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka directly from the plane when they landed at Delhi airport. Besides then, other leaders of CJP and over 500 protesters have been detained by police across the city.

Metros Closed, Trains Cancelled

The Centre has deployed over 20,000 personnel from the police and the Central Armed Police Forces to maintain law and order in the national capital in view of the protests. The police had also asked the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to take preventive measures, after which the DMRC closed entry and exit at 45 metro stations.

More than 250 trains from other states, along with local trains, which were scheduled to arrive at New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin stations between 4 am and 2 pm on Saturday, have been cancelled.

The New Delhi district has been divided into 20 zones and senior officials have been moved to the ground to head different companies.