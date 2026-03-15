Video: Massive Tornado Ravages Odisha Town, 1 Dead, 70 Houses Damaged

A powerful Nor'wester tornado caused widespread destruction in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Sunday, damaging dozens of houses and leaving several people injured.

According to initial reports, the worst-affected area was Kia village in Karanjia, where strong winds created panic among residents and ripped off the roofs of several mud and thatched houses.

Video: Massive Tornado Ravages Odisha Town, 1 Dead, 70 Houses Damagedhttps://t.co/2u5nHRZVVx pic.twitter.com/6OKv35V1nA — NDTV (@ndtv) March 15, 2026

More than 70 houses were reportedly damaged and at least 10 people sustained injuries. The condition of one person is said to be critical.

The tornado also uprooted several large trees and electric poles, disrupting power supply and blocking roads in parts of the area.

Vehicles moving on the road were also affected by the strong winds. In one dramatic incident, an auto-rickshaw was reportedly blown off the road and fell into a nearby pond due to the force of the wind.

Local authorities are currently assessing the extent of the damage, and relief measures are expected to be initiated for affected families.

With Inputs From Dev Kumar