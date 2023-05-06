Odisha Asks Districts To 'Prepare For Any Eventuality' Amid Cyclone Forecast

The system is under constant watch and being monitored regularly. (Representational)

The Odisha government on Friday asked the collectors of 18 coastal and adjoining districts to be prepared for any eventuality in view of the forecast of a cyclonic storm.

A cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over southeast Bay of Bengal on Saturday. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the same region on Sunday. It is likely to intensify into a depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal on Monday, the weather office said.

Thereafter, it is likely to further intensify into a cyclonic storm while moving nearly northwards towards the central Bay of Bengal, it said.

"The path of the system's movement and other parameters could be provided after the formation of the low-pressure area on Sunday," India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Director-General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said.

The system is under constant watch and being monitored regularly, but no advisory has been issued in regard to the cyclone, he said.

A Yellow warning for rains along with thunderstorms has been issued for several districts of Odisha, including Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Cuttack, and Puri.

In the advisory issued by the state government, Special Relief Commissioner Satyabrata Sahu advised the districts to be ready to face any eventuality.

People were told to keep watch on the weather and take safe shelter during the thunderstorm, and follow traffic advisories in urban areas.

