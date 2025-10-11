Video: Tornado Hits Odisha's Famous Chilika Lake, Sparks Awe, Then Panic

A tornado hit the famous Chilika Lake in Odisha on Friday, sparking reactions of panic and awe from tourists visiting the site. The tornado was seen southwest of the temple of Kalijai while hundreds of tourists were enjoying the view.

Before the tornado disappeared, some tourists managed to capture it on their phones. Some video clips of the weather phenomenon have gone viral on social media.

'Haathisundh' Lasted For Few Minutes

A sudden change in atmospheric pressure and the unleashing of the tornado caused the victims to scream and run for their lives.

The wind activity, which lasted for a few minutes, is being called 'Haathisundh' (elephant's trunk).

'Tornado Was A Waterspout'

Speaking to regional media in Odisha, state meteorologist Biswajit Sahoo confirmed that the formation was a waterspout- a type of tornado that occurs over large water bodies.

Waterspouts typically occur in seas around the United States and Canada, according to Sahoo.

"Their occurrence in India is rare, though a few have been reported in recent years along the Bay of Bengal, particularly in West Bengal. In Odisha, such events are extremely infrequent," he further told regional media.

This is not the first time that such an event has happened in the Chilika Lake. Similar events occurred in the years 2018 and 2019.

(With inputs from Dev Kumar Ghosh)