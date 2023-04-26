Video: Man With Gun Enters Bengal Classroom, Tackled To Ground

Classes were immediately suspended following the incident.

A gun-wielding man barged into a packed classroom of a high school in West Bengal's Malda district on Wednesday, but was overpowered by police and arrested, officials said.

He was also carrying two bottles of a liquid along with a what seems to look like a gun, they said.

Panic gripped the students of the school as the unidentified man brandished what appeared to look like a gun and started yelling, a senior police officer said.

"The man managed to enter the school and barge into the room where Class-8 students were seated. He was holding a gun and shouting at the students, threatening to kill them and the class teacher," the officer told PTI.

He was quickly overpowered by police personnel and arrested, he said. Classes were immediately suspended following the incident, police said.