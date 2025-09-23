Video: Man Carrying Snake Asks For Money From Train Passengers, Railways Responds

A disturbing video has gone viral on social media, showing a man carrying a snake and begging for money from passengers on a train. The incident, which was filmed on the Ahmedabad Sabarmati Express, shows the individual parading the reptile, possibly a non-venomous species like a rat snake, mere inches from commuters, creating an atmosphere of fear and discomfort. Several passengers can be seen handing over money to the man with the snake.

"Man with snake boarded at Mungaoli (M.P.) New way of taking out money from hard-working labour class inside Indian Railways," an X user wrote along with the video, while tagging rail authorities.

Watch the video here:

#Sarp_darshan_on_Rail

Man with snake boarded at Mungaoli (M.P.)

New way of Taking out #money from Hard Working Labour class

train : Ahmedabad Sabarmati Express

Location: Between Mungaoli to Bina Junction.



train : Ahmedabad Sabarmati Express

Location: Between Mungaoli to Bina Junction. pic.twitter.com/7vM4UhcCaq — Deepak रघुवंशी 🇮🇳 (@draghu888) September 22, 2025

The post quickly amassed thousands of views, sparking widespread condemnation online. Users decried the incident as a low point for public safety, with some sharing similar stories of harassment on rail networks, while others called for stricter enforcement against such behaviour. "This isn't entertainment—it's extortion exploiting vulnerable people," one user wrote.

Prompted by the video, the RailwaySeva X account responded, asking the X user to share more details and directed the Railway Protection Force (RPF) to investigate the matter. " We will require your journey details (PNR / UTS no.) & mobile no. preferably via DM. You may also raise your concern directly on http://railmadad.indianrailways.gov.in or dial 139 for speedy redressal - RPF India," their response read.

