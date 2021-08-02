Video: Lucknow Woman's Attack On Cabbie Goes Viral, Prompts Police Case

Apart from his phone, the woman also damaged the cab the man was driving.

The Lucknow police have filed a case against a woman who was seen assaulting a cab driver and at least one other person following an altercation at a busy traffic junction in the city. Videos of the assault have been doing the rounds on social media, fuelling demand for her arrest.

On Twitter, #arrestlucknowgirl has been trending.

The incident took place on Friday evening at the Krishna Nagar locality in the Uttar Pradesh capital. The woman accused the taxi driver of trying to run her over, but the cabbie denied the allegation.

She then hit the man at least a dozen times in the presence of traffic personnel.

"You'll run over a woman?" she is heard asking in the video while continuing with the assault even as the driver seeks onlookers' help to call the police. He said she had damaged his mobile phone. "Who will pay for that? It is my employer's phone. I'm a poor man...it cost Rs25,000," he says.

Later she also smacked a passer-by who tried to intervene and warned her not to hit the driver anymore.

The police later filed the FIR on the basis of his complaint.

Footage from a CCTV camera that recorded the turn of events showed the woman first crossing the road in a risky manner, wading through the passing vehicles.

It must be noted here that most vehicles shown in the concerned segment of the video were jumping the red signal as the woman walked over the pedestrian crossing.

The car driven by the person she assaulted is then seen stopping in front of her.

Moments later she approaches the driver and begins her assault even before he got out. She is seen picking up something from the road and flinging it at the car before going back to take another swing.

Next, she rips away the rear-view mirrors of the car on both sides.

It is only then that the driver steps out to complain to the traffic official there about the damage she had wreaked.