Watch: Mumbai Man Drives Off With Cop On Bonnet To Dodge Traffic Fine

The police officer said he got on the bonnet to stop the driver from escaping.

A traffic police officer in Mumbai was taken for a ride on the bonnet of a car and was lucky to escape unharmed after he stopped a man for violating the rules on Thursday morning.

The incident took place in Mumbai's Andheri West when the officer Vijay Singh Gurav stopped the man driving an SUV near the Azad Nagar Metro station.

According to the complaint filed by the traffic cop, the driver of the car got into an argument with him on being stopped and fined and demanded to be let go because he was a journalist.

The argument escalated and to stop the man from escaping, Mr Gurav climbed on the bonnet of the car and sat on it.

A video of the incident recorded by a witness shows the driver refusing to give and speeds away with the policeman still sitting on the bonnet.

Mr Gurav managed to get down from the car in time a little ahead by the driver escaped with his car.

A First Information Report or FIR has been registered and the police are looking for the man.