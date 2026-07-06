Video: Lion Clenches Gujarat Man On Ground For 30 Minutes

A cattle herder was seriously injured after a lion attacked him in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district on Sunday morning. A video of the incident, which has surfaced on social media, shows the lion pinning the man to the ground as villagers desperately try to drive the animal away.

The attack took place around 8.30 am in Garajiya village in Palitana taluka.

According to officials, the victim, identified as Kalubhai Boghabhai Parmar, had gone to feed his cows near his house when the lion suddenly pounced on him.

The viral video shows the lion holding the injured man on the ground, gripping one of his legs tightly with its paws while clamping his hand in its jaws. The man is seen bleeding and repeatedly trying to free himself as villagers surround the animal, shouting in an attempt to scare it away. Despite their efforts, the lion continues to hold on, preventing the victim from escaping.

The man was eventually rescued and rushed to the Palitana Government Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

According to local reports, the lion remained with the victim for nearly 30 minutes before releasing him. After letting go, the animal reportedly moved towards a cow tied nearby.

The victim's family and local residents alleged that the Forest Department was informed soon after the attack but officials did not reach the spot immediately. They have demanded stronger safety measures and action to prevent recurring human-wildlife conflict in the area.

Forest officials are investigating the incident.

With Inputs From Narendra Pithiya