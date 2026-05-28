4 Cubs Die In Gujarat's Gir Forest Of Suspected Infection, 17 Lions Isolated

Four lion cubs have died in different areas of the Gir forest region in Gujarat due to suspected infection, while 17 big cats have been isolated, officials said.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel held a high-level meeting over the development on Wednesday.

Four lion cubs have died in different areas of the Gir forest region, and 17 (adult) lions are being isolated and taken care of, an official release stated, citing the details shared by Principal Secretary, Forest and Environment, Vinod Rao, with the chief minister at the meeting held in Gandhinagar.

Rao informed that all the lions within a radius of 10 km of Gir Gadhada and Babaria areas are being monitored intensively, and no other symptoms of disease have been detected in them.

"All the lions in the Mahsuli area of Amreli and Bhavnagar districts are also being monitored intensively by the Forest Department, and daily reports are being received.

"As part of the safety measures against such seasonal diseases seen at the beginning of summer, the de-ticking and other health measures are being taken for more than 350 lions in the Gir area," the release stated.

Specialist doctors from Junagadh Veterinary College have also joined this operation, said Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Jaipal Singh.

Forest Minister Arjun Modhwadia on Tuesday said two lion cubs in the Gir forest region have died due to suspected Babesia virus infection, while three other big cats succumbed to natural causes and infighting in separate incidents.

Modhwadia, however, ruled out the possibility of any major epidemic or disease outbreak in Gir forest, the last abode of the Asiatic lions.

Babesia virus spreads through ticks and can cause weakness, coughing and nasal discharge in affected animals.

Earlier, 11 lions had died in Gujarat within a month in 2018 due to a combination of canine distemper virus and protozoal infection.

The 2025 census recorded 891 Asiatic lions in Gujarat.

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