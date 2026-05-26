Gujarat Sends Vets, Multiple Teams To Gir Amid Sudden Lion Deaths

A wave of concern has swept through wildlife enthusiasts and the Gujarat Forest Department following the sudden deaths of Asiatic lions across the Gir East and Gir West forest divisions. Initial assessments point toward babesiosis, a dangerous disease caused by blood-borne protozoa commonly known as the Babesia infection, as the primary culprit behind the sudden casualties, reviving grim memories of a similar outbreak in the region back in 2020.

State Forest Minister Arjun Modhwadia and Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) Jaipal Singh said that while a total of five big cat deaths occurred over the past week, only two lion cubs are highly suspected to have died directly to the tick-borne Babesia infection, while the remaining deaths are attributed to natural causes and territorial infighting.

Wildlife activists explain that the disease primarily spreads via "ticks" hosted by domestic cattle like cows and buffaloes, which migrate to the pride when lions scavenge on dead livestock or venture near forest borders. The extreme heat of the summer season further exacerbates the situation, leaving the big cats weakened, dehydrated, and highly susceptible to the fast-acting illness.

Forest Department Deploys Veterinary Teams and Launches Mass Surveillance Operations

In response to the health emergency, the forest administration has activated an intensive monitoring and rescue operation spanning sensitive zones, including the Jasadhar range along the Gir-Gadhada border, as well as the Babaria, Jamwala, Liliya, Savarkundla, and Sarasiya ranges. Veterinary squads, rapid rescue teams, and night surveillance units have been deployed into the forest to isolate vulnerable prides based on physical symptoms and collect immediate blood samples.

A pride of eight lions has already been safely rescued from the Sarasiya range of Dhari and relocated to the Jasadhar Animal Care Centre, where they are currently placed under strict observation and undergoing medical treatment. Wildlife officials have reassured the public that the situation is contained and there is no widespread epidemic threat.

"The state government and forest department are fully alert and committed to the health of the Asiatic lions, akin to Gujarat's pride. A serious investigation has been undertaken regarding the information that has surfaced related to the Babesia virus, in which suspicion of the virus has arisen in connection with the deaths of two lions. The forest department and a team of expert veterinary doctors are continuously active in the field, keeping a watch on the lions' health status," said Gujarat state forest minister Arjun Modhwadia.

"Immediate identification of suspected cases, necessary treatment, and all precautionary measures to prevent further spread of the virus are being effectively implemented. For Gujarat, the Gir lions are not merely wildlife but a symbol of pride, heritage, and emotion. Gujarat's lion conservation system, regarded as a model worldwide, is working with complete dedication for the protection and preservation of this invaluable legacy," he added.