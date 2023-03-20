Video: Japan PM Fumio Kishida Relishes 'Golgappe' With PM Modi In Delhi

PM Narendra Modi and Japanese PM Fumio Kishida visit Buddha Jayanti Park in Delhi.

Visiting Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday tried delicious Indian cuisines with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Kishida tried the delicious 'golgappe', 'lassi' and 'aam panna' during his visit to Buddha Jayanti Park in Delhi.

The video was also shared by PM Modi on Facebook. The caption of the video reads, "My friend Japan PM Fumio Kishida enjoyed Gol-Gappas."

PM Modi also explained the recipe of 'lassi', a famous beverage. The video shows the two leaders enjoying the popular delicacy.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese PM Fumio Kishida visit Buddha Jayanti Park in Delhi. The Japanese PM also tried Gol Gappe, Lassi and Aam Panna here.



(Source: DD News) pic.twitter.com/sC3khaR31v — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2023

The Japanese PM arrived in New Delhi to explore ways to boost bilateral ties in a range of areas, including defence and security, trade and investment, and high technologies.

In their talks later, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and PM Kishida are also set to discuss priorities for India's presidency of G20 and Japan's presidency of the G7, according to PTI.

The Japanese prime minister is expected to unveil his plan for a "free and open Indo-Pacific" with a focus on India's increasingly significant role in the region during the visit. The evolving situation in the Indo-Pacific in the backdrop of China's rising military assertiveness is also likely to figure in the wide-ranging talks between PM Modi and PM Kishida.

The Japanese prime minister's visit is expected to last around 27 hours.