Japan Is Offering Single Women Financial Support To Relocate From Tokyo For Marriage

Japan is planning to launch a new initiative to encourage single women to move from Tokyo to rural areas to get married, aiming to address the declining female population in the countryside.

The government hopes this measure will help counter the trend of young women staying in Tokyo for education or work, which has resulted in fewer single women in rural areas compared to single men, exacerbating depopulation issues.

As reported by The Japan Times, the government will cover travel expenses for matchmaking events and provide additional financial incentives for those who relocate.

According to the 2020 national census, there were about 9.1 million single women aged 15 to 49 in 46 of Japan's 47 prefectures, excluding Tokyo. This is roughly 20% less than the 11.1 million single men in the same age group, with the gap reaching up to 30% in some areas.

In recent years, more women than men have moved to the greater Tokyo area, and they tend not to return to rural regions after relocating for education or work, leading to fewer single women in the countryside compared to single men.

The new initiative will expand an existing subsidy program, providing up to $7,000 to women who relocate from Tokyo's 23 wards to rural areas.

Japan is facing a major demographic challenge as its birth rate reached an all-time low, with only 727,277 births recorded last year and a fertility rate of 1.20, far below the 2.1 needed for a stable population.

To tackle the declining population and its effects on the workforce and economy, the government has introduced various initiatives, including financial incentives for couples to have children, expanded childcare facilities, and even a state-backed dating app in Tokyo that uses AI to match singles.

"If there are many individuals interested in marriage but unable to find a partner, we want to provide support," a Tokyo official told The Asahi Shimbun.

"We hope that this app, with its government association, will provide a sense of security and encourage those who have been hesitant to use traditional apps to take the first step in their search for a partner."

While some experts caution against fears of societal collapse, Japan is actively seeking to promote marriage and family growth to counter the demographic decline.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has called the falling birth rates the "gravest crisis our country faces."