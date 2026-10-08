Video: Gomti River Swells, Floodwater Reaches Lucknow Mall, Stadium

The rising level of water in the Gomti River in Lucknow has triggered a flood-like situation in parts of the city, with water now reaching Shaheed Path, and the service lane towards Phoenix Palassio Mall completely submerged. The mall's service lane has since been closed to traffic. The floodwater has left the residents shocked as the area is known for its wide roads and recent high-end redevelopment.

The water level of the Gomti River reached 107.24 metres on Wednesday evening, slightly below the danger mark of 108.5 metres. The entire service lane of Shaheed Path is inundated, hitting usual traffic movement.

This service lane also provides access to the Uttar Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (UPSDMA) office. The northern and western parts of the city were already reeling under waterlogging, and now the Gomti River water has brought fresh troubles for people living near Shaheed Path around Ekana Stadium, Phoenix Palassio, and in parts of Gomti Nagar Extension.

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Night Shelters Set Up, Water Tankers Deployed

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation has intensified the relief and rescue operations in areas including Saitha in Zone 6 and Loharamau, Faizullaganj, Daud Nagar and Millat Nagar in Zone 3, where several localities are affected.

Municipal Commissioner Gaurav Kumar inspected the areas throughout Wednesday and reviewed rescue operations, drinking water, sanitation, fogging and anti-larvae measures.

The officials have shifted 35 families in Zone 6 to safer locations, while 26 people are currently staying in shelters. Twenty water tankers and 10,000 litres of packaged drinking water have been provided to people in the impacted areas.

Twelve temporary night shelters have also been set up -- 10 in Daud Nagar and one each in Loharamau and Millat Nagar. For rescue operations and delivery of relief material, the administration has deployed 90 boats and multiple teams are assisting with loading, unloading and distribution of supplies. The boats and steamers are being used to facilitate movement in Saitha, Daulat Kheda, Munnu Kheda, Tand Kheda, Sukhlal Kheda, Gulmi Kheda and Hayatganj, among other areas.

The Lucknow civic body has also begun a sanitation and disease prevention drive with around 250 workers. Anti-larvae spraying has been carried out using drones over around 150 acres, and fogging is also being done both manually and through large machines.

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Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti University has been turned into a temporary relief-material storage centre.

Videos on social media show heavy waterlogging in the Gomti Nagar area, with people facing difficulty as they wade through flooded streets.

"I was going from Rishita Manhattan to Ansal around 8:15 pm when, just after passing the side of Palassio mall, the wheels of my car went nearly underwater. I somehow managed to reach Shaheed Path. I was worried that the car might break down and I would have to get my family out into knee-deep water," Sachin Sahay, a resident of a high-rise in Gomti Nagar Extension's Sector 7, told news agency PTI.

Akhilesh Yadav Targets Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

The waterlogging trouble in Lucknow has sparked politics as Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief Akhilesh Yadav took a dig at the state government. He shared a video of the waterlogged area around the mall on X and alleged that drains and sewers had been clogged due to corruption linked to the Smart City project.

"Kashi na ban paaya Kyoto, aur na Gorakhpur Spain, Par Lucknow Venice bana, chhina sab sukh-chain! (Varanasi could not become Kyoto, neither could Gorakhpur become Spain, Lucknow however has turned into Venice, taking away all happiness and peace!" the SP Chief said in the post, satirically hinting towards the famous phrase "Muskuraaiye, aap Lucknow mein hain (Smile, you are in Lucknow)".

Calling the situation a big failure of the BJP government, he said the party "wants every good thing to be ruined".

"They are deliberately creating a flood-like situation. They know where the barrage is, they know when it should be opened and how the water should be drained. This is their failure," he added.

Akhilesh Yadav said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath did not take advice from engineers of various departments, else "there would have been no flood situation anywhere in Lucknow".

The Congress, meanwhile, said a delegation of its party visited flood-affected Faizullaganj and its workers and leaders would distribute relief and other assistance material in affected areas.

The party claimed over 40,000 people had been affected by flooding in Faizullaganj.

(With inputs from Vivek Shahi)