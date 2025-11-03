Advertisement
Video: For Chicken Fry At UP Wedding, Huge Brawl Between Groom, Bride's Sides

People in the videos can be seen running chaotically and attacking each other, with others shouting and throwing punches.

What was supposed to be a joyful wedding celebration in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district descended into chaos when crowds gathered at the chicken fry counter, leading to a brawl that left several people injured.

The fight broke out between members of the groom's and bride's sides over the serving of chicken fries. The situation quickly spiralled out of control, forcing police to intervene. The wedding rituals were eventually completed under police protection.

A witness said the situation became chaotic, with women and children caught in the commotion. One person, reportedly a heart patient, was seriously injured and has been hospitalised.

Speaking to NDTV, he said, "We came for a wedding. There was a gathering at the chicken fry counter. While guests were trying to get chicken fries, a fight broke out. There were women and children there, and a stampede occurred. One person has been hospitalised and his condition is quite serious."

People in the videos can be seen running chaotically and attacking each other, with others shouting and throwing punches.

Alerted by guests, the police arrived at the venue and broke up the fight. Fearing further clashes, some officers remained at the spot until the marriage rituals were completed.

