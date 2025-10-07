No Mutton Biryani, Fried Fish On Menu, UP Groom Calls Off Engagement

A wedding in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur was called off after the groom's side got upset over the absence of mutton biryani and fried fish on the engagement menu.

Ikra Parveen from the village of Gondi Salai was set to marry a man from Ahtasaini village in Garhmukteshwar on October 17. However, on their engagement day, the groom's side called off the wedding.

The groom's side reached the bride's house for the engagement with 'Lal Khat', a traditional invitation letter used in Muslim weddings, yesterday. A happy occasion soon turned into a commotion after the groom's side was served food. When they noticed that mutton biryani and fried fish were missing from the menu, they created a huge scene. Relatives from the bride's side said they had already fulfilled several demands from the groom's family, including a bullet motorcycle and a Scorpio car.

They said they would not bring the baraat (wedding procession) unless they are served biryani and fish, said Faisal Chaudhary, a relative of the bride.

What did the police say?

The disagreement soon turned into a public argument. Around 40 members from the groom's side had arrived for the ceremony when the fight broke out, according to police. There was a heated argument between both sides over the food, adding that the police heard both sides and further action is being taken," said police station in-charge Vijay Gupta.

Just ten days before the planned wedding, the dispute brought the relationship to an abrupt end.

With inputs from Mohammad Adnan.