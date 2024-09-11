Video: Explosion Seen In House In Chandigarh, Grenade Attack Suspected

The explosion took place in a posh residential area of the city.

An explosion has been reported from a house in Chandigarh on Wednesday evening and sources said it is suspected to be a grenade attack.

The sources said that CCTV footage of the explosion, which took place in the upscale Sector 10 area of the city, indicates that the people behind it arrived in an auto. A man in a white t-shirt is seen running and a second later, an explosion occurs in a posh residential area of the city.

Later, the suspect is seen in a speeding autorickshaw which left the spot the moment the explosion took place. The auto narrowly avoided a collision with a car while taking a sharp right turn.

Suspect seen in the auto

A forensic team of the Chandigarh police is at the spot. Sources told NDTV that the suspects wanted to threaten the resident of the house. A team of National Investigation Agency (NIA), a central counter-terrorism law enforcement agency, has arrived at the spot.

Sources told NDTV that a retired Punjab Police officer lives in the house and cops suspect he was being targeted. Earlier, a suspect was arrested when he was conducting a recce outside the house.

"There was a loud sound. Some pressure type low-intensity blast took place because of which some windows and pots were damaged," Chandigarh Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kanwardeep Kaur.

"The complainants were sitting on their verandah of the house. They saw the suspects," the police officer said, adding efforts were on to trace the vehicle.

Teams of the bomb detection squad and the Central Forensic Science Laboratory also reached the spot to collect samples.