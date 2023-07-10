Video: Cars Swept Away In Raging Flood In Himachal Tourist Hotspot

Swelled-up streams of murky brown water dragged along several cars with it in this Himachal Pradesh district, showed a video, capturing the devastating scenes witnessed across north India on account of heavy rain and flooding.

The latest incident was reported from Parwanoo, a tourist hotspot in the Solan district of the state.

The video showed people on balconies shouting and capturing the devastation on their mobiles as the cars bob around in the gushing water.

The heavy rain has turned streets into raging waterways, washing out bridges, leaving roads impassable and leading Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to plead people to stay indoors.

The Chandigarh-Manali National Highway is blocked due to landslides and flooding at multiple places. The Shimla-Kinnaur Road is also closed for vehicular traffic due to slides and falling of rocks.

Flash floods washed away stretches of roads in some districts and smashed bridges.

The Chief Minister said an assessment of loss is underway and it is estimated to be in the range of Rs 3,000-4000 crore, according to a government statement.

Around 800 roads are still closed in the state. According to transport department officials bus services on 1,255 routes of the Himachal Roadways Transport Corporation (HRTC) have been suspended and 576 buses are stranded at different places on route.

The India Meteorological Department on Monday said that the intense spell of rains over Himachal Pradesh is likely to decrease from tomorrow.