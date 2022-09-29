Video: Bihar Thief Was Dangled From Train, Then Dragged Inside, Thrashed

Bihar: The thief begged the passengers who caught him not to let go off his hands.

Dangling from the window of a speeding train, a thief was seen begging for his life, moments before he was dragged inside and thrashed for trying to snatch a passenger's mobile phone, in the second such incident in Bihar this month.

Videos of the incident that occurred on a passenger train in Bhagalpur in Bihar, where snatchings through train windows are reported routinely, have gone viral. A similar incident was reported in Begusarai district earlier this month.

In the latest incident, the accused was caught by the passengers on board the Jamalpur-Sahibganj passenger train between Lailakh and Ghogha stations when he tried to snatch a mobile phone from a passenger through the train's window.

A group of snatchers had attempted the robbery and all but him managed to escape.

The passengers held him back by his hands and t-shirt as he dangled from the speeding train, begging them not to let go off his hands.

Passengers in other berths filmed the incident.

The accused was then dragged inside and slapped and kicked by the passengers furious over the incidents of theft from trains.

Railway police could not be contacted for further details.

A similar incident was reported in Begusarai in Bihar on September 14 in which a mobile phone snatcher was seen dangling from a train and apologizing.

In June, another snatching attempt led to a serious injury to a policewoman near the Katihar railway station in Bihar.