Video: Bihar Police Aspirants Block Train, Throw Stones, Cops Fire Tear Gas

Chaos unfolded at Bihar's Pataliputra railway station on Saturday night as hundreds of candidates set to appear for a state police exam blocked trains and threw stones to protest alleged inadequate arrangements.

Visuals showed hundreds of aspirants on the station's platforms and descending onto the train tracks, shouting slogans and facing off with policemen. The unrest escalated and protestors vandalised an exam special train, while several people also prevented a train from moving. Police then used tear gas, conducted a baton charge and fire warning shots to disperse the protesters.

Several policemen, including Patna Inspector General Jitendra Rana, sustained minor injuries. "There were 250 students and they were preventing the train from moving. The police tried to reason with them, but they refused to comply and threw stones. Action will be taken against those who threw stones," Rana told reporters.

Visuals from Sunday morning showed damaged property at the railway station while stones were strewn across the premises.

Patna District Magistrate Thiyagarajan SM said the exam candidates had demanded a special train, which was provided. He said anti-social elements within the crowd were responsible for the violence.

The Bihar Police Prohibition, Jail Warder and Mobile Squad Constable written exam was scheduled to be held on Sunday across all 38 districts of Bihar.