Video: Ajit Pawar, Rival Nephew Shake A Leg To Marathi Song At Family Wedding

In a rare display of family camaraderie, political rivals Ajit and Rohit Pawar were spotted dancing together to the popular Marathi song Zingaat. The song's popularity led to its adaptation in other Indian languages, including Hindi for the 2018 film Dhadak. The performance took place during the wedding celebrations of Ajit's younger son, Jay, in Bahrain.

NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule shared a few photos and videos from the celebrations on social media. In the clips, both Ajit Pawar and Rohit Pawar can be seen energetically grooving to the upbeat track during Jay Pawar's baraat.

Jay Ki Baraat! ????????✨

Best wishes to Jay and Rutuja as they begin a beautiful new journey together. ????❤️

Missing being with the kids in Bahrain today. pic.twitter.com/k0KMyi5o9o — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) December 5, 2025

Due to the commencement of the winter session in Maharashtra, Supriya Sule was unable to attend the wedding, and Sharad Pawar was also absent from the celebrations.

Jay Pawar, the youngest son of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar and his wife Sunetra Pawar, belongs to the third generation of the influential Pawar family. He is primarily known for his business ventures rather than his political engagements.

Watching Rohit Pawar dancing alongside Ajit Pawar was particularly notable given their political differences. Ajit Pawar leads the NCP (R) faction and serves as Deputy Chief Minister in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, while Rohit Pawar is a legislator from the NCP (Sharad Pawar) faction. Nonetheless, family occasions see them come together, showing mutual respect despite their political rivalries.

Family Ties Beyond Politics

While the wedding celebrations in Bahrain showed Ajit Pawar and Rohit Pawar dancing together, their interactions in Maharashtra last month also highlighted a mix of familial warmth and political rivalry between them.

In a candid moment, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar jokingly told Rohit that had he campaigned in his nephew's assembly constituency, winning the seat would have been far more difficult. In the recently concluded Maharashtra assembly elections, Rohit, the grandnephew of NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, retained his Karjat Jamkhed seat in Ahilyanagar district, narrowly defeating BJP's Ram Shinde by 1,243 votes.

The two leaders met during a visit to the memorial of Maharashtra's first Chief Minister, YB Chavan, on his death anniversary. While congratulating his nephew, Ajit said, “Come, take my blessings. You barely survived. Had I held a rally in Karjat Jamkhed, imagine what would have happened.” Rohit touched his feet in respect and later described Ajit as a “father figure,” showing that family ties often transcend political differences.