'Had I Campaigned In Your Seat... ': Ajit Pawar To Nephew Rohit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Monday suggested to NCP (SP) leader Rohit Pawar that had he campaigned in his nephew's assembly constituency, it would have been difficult for the latter to win the seat.

In the just-concluded Maharashtra assembly polls, Rohit Pawar, the grandnephew of NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, retained his Karjat Jamkhed seat in Ahilyanagar district by defeating BJP's Ram Shinde by a thin margin of 1,243 votes.

On Monday, Rohit Pawar accompanied the NCP (SP) head during the latter's visit to the memorial of the state's first chief minister Y B Chavan here on his death anniversary.

Later, Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar also visited the memorial of Chavan to pay homage to the late leader.

Rohit Pawar came face-to-face with Ajit Pawar there.

While congratulating his nephew, Ajit Pawar quipped, "Come, take my blessings. You barely survived (in retaining the seat). Had I held a rally (in Karjat Jamkhed), imagine what would have happened." Rohit Pawar then touched his feet.

The NCP (SP) leader later told reporters that despite their (political) differences, Ajit Pawar is a "father figure" to him.

"In the 2019 elections, he (Ajit) helped me immensely and since he is my uncle, it was my responsibility to touch his feet. In this land which belongs to Chavan Saheb, the tradition and values given by him need to be followed and we are doing the same," he said.

Asked about Ajit Pawar's friendly banter, Rohit Pawar said it is true that had his uncle held a rally (in Karjat Jamkhed), things would have been different.

"But he was busy in Baramati and could not get time to come to the constituency," he said.

Rohit Pawar said he congratulated the deputy Chief Minister for his performance in the recent elections.

In the just-concluded polls to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly, the NCP led by Ajit Pawar performed well winning 41 seats, while the NCP (SP) headed by his uncle put up a dismal show by securing only 10 seats.

Ajit Pawar retained his Baramati seat by defeating NCP (SP) candidate Yugendra Pawar, who is also his nephew, by a margin of more than one lakh votes.

Last year, Ajit Pawar along with several other legislators joined the Eknath Shinde-BJP government in the state, leading to a split in the NCP founded by his uncle Sharad Pawar.

