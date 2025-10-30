Video: 7 Months Pregnant, Delhi Cop Deadlifts 145 Kg, Wins Bronze

A pregnant Delhi Police constable has won a bronze medal at the All India Police Weightlifting Cluster 2025-26 held in Andhra Pradesh. Sonika Yadav, who is seven months pregnant, lifted 125 kg in squats, 80 kg in bench press, and 145 kg in deadlift.

In videos from the event, Yadav is seen adjusting her belly belt before successfully lifting the weights.

After her win, Yadav told NDTV that the first person she thought of was her eight-year-old son, who has always told her, "Mummy, you do it... I am proud of you."

Currently posted in the Community Policing Cell in North Delhi, Yadav had been preparing for the competition for nearly a year. During training, she discovered she was pregnant but chose not to give up.

Her husband, she said, encouraged her to participate not for the medal, but for the experience. She trained under the supervision of her coach and doctor, ensuring that every lift remained within medical safety limits. Her body and baby's condition were monitored weekly.

She said that when a person makes up their mind, even difficult circumstances cannot stop them. "The struggle is hard, but strong willpower helps achieve the goal," she said.

Yadav credited her family and the Delhi Police department for their constant support and motivation. They were concerned about her and the baby's health, but she said she convinced them with the doctor's reports and motivation.

Yadav said she did not compete for the medal but to keep her passion for weightlifting alive. With her bronze secured, Yadav's new goal is to change the colour of the medal next year.

A 2014-batch constable, Yadav currently serves in the Community Policing Cell. Previously posted as a beat officer in Majnu Ka Tila, she earned praise for her anti-drug initiatives. In 2022, she was felicitated by the Delhi Police Commissioner, and on International Women's Day, former Union Minister Smriti Irani lauded her efforts.