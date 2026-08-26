Video: 5 Friends In Uttar Pradesh Jump Into Ditch To Rescue People Trapped In Sinking Car

A major accident was narrowly avoided on the Nighasan-Palia Highway in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district on Wednesday when a car plunged into a nearly 10-foot-deep ditch while trying to avoid a motorcyclist. The ditch was filled with water, and the five people inside the car began to drown as the vehicle started sinking. Seeing the situation unfold, five friends who were nearby immediately jumped into the ditch, risking their own lives to rescue those trapped inside.

According to reports, all five occupants were inside the car when it suddenly went off the road and fell into the ditch. Panic broke out as the vehicle began filling with water. Without wasting time, the five young men entered the ditch one after another and managed to pull all the occupants out after a difficult rescue effort.

Watch the video here:

One of the women travelling in the car reportedly lost consciousness at the scene. She was rushed to a hospital for treatment, while the other occupants were brought to safety.

Someone at the spot recorded the rescue on video, and footage of the incident has since gone viral on social media. The video has prompted widespread praise for their courage and quick thinking. Locals said the situation could have turned into a tragedy had the young men not acted in time.

One user wrote, "Angels in human form jumped into the ravine without caring for their own lives to save the occupants of the sinking car. This daring rescue, carried out in just a few minutes, is truly heart-touching."

Another commented, "These brave young men turned into angels and safely rescued everyone trapped inside the car. Salute to these heroes!"