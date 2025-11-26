5 Dead After Car Plunges Into Canal In UP, Driver Lone Survivor

Five people were killed and one person was injured after their car plunged into a canal on the Dhakherwa-Girijapuri barrage road, police said on Wednesday.

The six were returning to Bahraich after attending a wedding in Lakhimpur when the accident took place on Tuesday nigh, Sub-Inspector Abhishek Singh told PTI.

The deceased were identified as Jitendra (23), Ghanshyam (25), Lalji (45), Ajimulla (45) and Surendra (56), all from Bahraich district.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem.

"The lone survivor has been identified as Suraj alias Babbu, also a resident of Bahraich, who was driving the vehicle. He was taken to the Ramiabehar primary health centre, where doctors said his condition was out of danger," Singh said.

