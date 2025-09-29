Video: Beer In Hand, 4 Cops Dance At Criminal's Birthday Bash, Suspended

In Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, a 22-second video clip involving policemen has gone viral. Four policemen -- including the in-charge of the Sahibabad border outpost - have been suspended after being filmed dancing with a bar girl at the birthday party of a well-known criminal.

The video, recorded on Monday night, shows the officers in a festive mood, beer bottles in hand, swaying to the music. Unfortunately for them, it also shows their host -- Irshad Malik, a man with a police record.

The footage spread quickly on social media, prompting Nimish Patel, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Trans Hindon, to order immediate suspensions. Outpost in-charge Ashish Jadon and three constables find themselves out of uniform for now.

An internal inquiry has also been initiated by the Ghaziabad Police.