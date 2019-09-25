Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Birth Anniversary: Vice President, PM Pay Tribute

PM Narendra Modi paid homage to Deen Dayal Upadhyay on his 103rd birth anniversary

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi today paid tributes to Bharatiya Jana Sangh co-founder Deen Dayal Upadhyaya on his 103rd birth anniversary and recalled his efforts to uplift the weaker sections of the society.

Vice President Naidu described Deen Dayal Upadhyaya as a visionary, a great intellectual and an inspiring personality who worked relentlessly for the upliftment of people at the grassroots level.

PM Modi called Deen Dayal Upadhyaya is one of the "greatest icons of India".

"His life's message of serving the most downtrodden with compassion resonates far and wide," the Prime Minister wrote on Twitter.

The Prime Minister also posted a short video of his speech on the Jan Sangh leader in which he described how upliftment of the poor was the focus of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya's philosophy.

Deen Dayal Upadhyaya was born in 1916 in Mathura.



