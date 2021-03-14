Don't Do Anything That Damages India's Image: Vice-President To Rajya Sabha MPs

Mr Naidu called upon members not to cause disruption citing rules (Files)

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday urged members of the House not to do or say anything that could damage India's image and might be used by the country's enemies against it.

Speaking at the inauguration of a two-day orientation programme for new members of the Upper House, Mr Naidu stressed that "discuss, debate and decide" is the mantra of democracy and that members should not resort to disruption.

He also said while free writing and expression are allowed in a democracy, they "shouldn't cause disaffection in society".

Mr Naidu called upon members not to cause disruption citing rules. He noted that Rule 267, often cited by opposition members, should be used on rare occasions as a ''Brahmastra'' for emergent or extraordinary situations.

"The House frequently runs into problems on account of repeated recourse to certain rules," he told the new members.

"If you start seeking recourse to (Rule) 267, you cannot run the House. It is very rarely used. It is like ''Brahmastra'', (which is used) when other ''astras'' (weapons) do not succeed. If you (frequently) start taking recourse to ''Brahmastra'', it becomes an ''astra''," he said.

Rule 267 calls for setting aside business of the day to take up a discussion on the issue pressed.

It has been quoted by opposition members during the ongoing budget session to debate on issues like farmers'' problems and high fuel prices, leading to frequent disruptions last week.

Asking members to speak and work for a united and inclusive India, the Rajya Sabha chairman said, "Discussing issues which are not connected to us and going out of the way while trying to paint the country in a negative light is not going to help."

"We may have political differences. We oppose each other. But at the same time, when the country is concerned, we should not do anything or say anything which will damage the country's image which our enemies will use and say this has been said in the Indian parliament.

"We shouldn't give them such a scope because unity, integrity, safety and security of the nation is vital for all," he said.