Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar To Attend King Charles' Coronation

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will be visiting the UK on May 5 and 6 to attend the coronation of King Charles III on behalf of the Indian government, the Ministry of External Affairs announced Tuesday.

India and the UK have historic relationship and share values of democracy, rule of law and many complementarities and convergences, the ministry said in a statement.

The relationship was elevated to the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2021 with the adoption of Roadmap 2030 for Future Relations.

In 2022, President Droupadi Murmu visited London from September 17 to 19 to attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and offered condolences.

In a separate statement, the vice president's office said Mr Dhankhar will visit Assam and Manipur on a one-day tour on May 3.

In Assam, he will grace the 21st convocation ceremony of Dibrugarh University as its chief guest and deliver the convocation address.

In Manipur, the vice president will visit Dhanamanjuri University and Manipur University in Imphal.

