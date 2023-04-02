Vice Admiral Suraj Berry Appointed New Chief Of Personnel Of Indian Navy

Vice Admiral Suraj Berry was commissioned on Jan 1, 1987. (File)

Vice Admiral Suraj Berry on Sunday took over as the new Chief of Personnel of the Indian Navy, according to an official statement.

He succeeded Vice Admiral Satish Kumar Namdeo Ghormade who superannuated after more than 39 years of service to the Navy on Friday.

VAdm Berry was commissioned on January 1, 1987, and is a specialist in Gunnery and Missile Warfare. His Sea commands include the missile vessel INS Nirbhik, missile corvette INS Karmuk, stealth frigate INS Talwar, and the aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya of which he was the commissioning Commanding Officer, the statement said.

His Staff and Operational appointments include those as the Operations Officer of the Mobile Missile Coastal Battery, Fleet Gunnery Officer of the Western Fleet, Defence Adviser to the Indian High Commissioner of Sri Lanka and Maldives, Director at the Directorate of Staff Requirements and Naval Assistant to the Chief of Naval Staff and Principal Director Strategy, Concepts and Transformation at the Naval Headquarters, the statement said.

VAdm Berry was awarded the Vishisht Seva Medal (Meritorious Service Medal) in 2006 for services during the Tsunami Relief operations in Sri Lanka/ Maldives and the Nau Sena Medal (Navy Medal) in 2015 for devotion to duty.

