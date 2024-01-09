'My Brother It's An Honour...': PM's Welcome For UAE President In Gujarat

The Prime Minister accorded a warm welcome to the UAE leader on his arrival.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who received UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the Ahmedabad airport on Tuesday, described the UAE leader as "my brother" and said it is an honour to have him in India.

"Welcome to India, my brother, HH @MohamedBinZayed. It's an honour to have you visit us," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a post on X.

Welcome to India my brother, HH @MohamedBinZayed. It's an honour to have you visit us.

He attached pictures which reflected the warm bond between the two leaders. The pictures showed two leaders hugging each other and also holding each other's hand at the airport. Another picture showed the two leaders talking after the guard of honour to the visiting dignitary.

PM Modi and the UAE President later held a roadshow in Ahmedabad ahead of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit. People in large numbers welcomed PM Modi and the UAE President in Ahmedabad.

"PM @narendramodi welcomed HH @MohamedBinZayed at Ahmedabad airport. His distinguished presence at the @VibrantGujarat Summit makes the Summit even more special," PMO said in a post on X.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra and senior officials were also present at the airport.

Apart from the UAE President other leaders including Timor Leste President Jose Ramos-Horta will attend the Vibrant Gujarat Summit.

Prime Minister will inaugurate the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar.

He will hold a meeting with CEOs of top global corporations. The Prime Minister will then travel to GIFT City where he will interact with prominent business leaders in the Global FinTech Leadership Forum.

The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit was started in 2003 under the leadership of Modi when he was the state chief minister.

The tenth edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit is being held from 10 to 12 January 2024 in Gandhinagar. Its theme is 'Gateway to the Future'. This Tenth Edition of the Summit will celebrate "20 Years of Vibrant Gujarat as the Summit of Success".

There are 34 Partner countries and 16 Partner organisations for this year's Summit. The Ministry of Development of the North-Eastern Region will also utilise the Vibrant Gujarat platform to showcase investment opportunities in the North-Eastern regions.

The Summit will have various events including seminars and conferences on globally relevant topics such as Industry 4.0, Technology and Innovation, Sustainable Manufacturing, Green Hydrogen, Electric Mobility and Renewable Energy and Transition towards Sustainability.

In the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show, companies have displayed products made from world-class state-of-the-art technology. E-mobility, startups, MSMEs, Blue Economy, Green Energy & Smart Infrastructure are some of the focus sectors of the Trade Show.

PM Modi met the UAE President on December 1 last year on the sidelines of the COP-28 Summit and invited him for the Vibrant Gujarat Summit.

