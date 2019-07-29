Venkaiah Naidu Mourns '7 am Breakfast Friend' Jaipal Reddy, Breaks Down

Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu today had an emotional moment as he remembered his old friend from Andhra Pradesh, former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy who died on Sunday. Mr Naidu was read out a formal obituary in the Upper House when he broke down.

Jaipal Reddy, a veteran Congress leader, died at a hospital in Hyderabad in the early hours of Sunday. He was 77. He had been diagnosed with pneumonia.

Calling him an "outstanding orator and able administrator", Mr Naidu said he worked with Mr Reddy for two terms in the Andhra Pradesh assembly in the 1970s. Mr Naidu remembered his days in the Andhra Pradesh assembly when he shared a bench with Jaipal Reddy. The two leaders used to discuss various issues over breakfast just before the house proceedings began.

"Both of us used to sit on the same bench. We used to effectively argue the people's cause in our own way," Mr Naidu said about his four-decade association with Mr Reddy.

Jaipal Reddy served in the Lok Sabha for five terms and in the Rajya Sabha twice.

The Rajya Sabha members observed a one-minute silence as a mark of respect to the memory of Mr Reddy.

Wiping his tears as he sat down, Mr Naidu apologised to the Rajya Sabha members. "I am sorry I cannot control my emotions because of 40 years of personal association," he said.

"Those days, the assembly used to meet at 8 am. Both of us used to meet at 7 am to discuss issues over breakfast. The amount of knowledge, the depth of understanding and mastery over the languages. He was really remarkable," he said adding that it was very painful for him to hear about his death.

"He has been my friend, senior and also he used to guide me. I am six years younger to him. We deeply mourn the passing away of Jaipal Reddy," an emotional Naidu said.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

