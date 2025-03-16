Vehicle Carrying IIT Dhanbad Students Falls Into Gorge In Sikkim, 10 Injured

Ten students of IIT (ISM) Dhanbad were injured after their vehicle plunged into a 100-foot-deep gorge in Sikkim's Mangan district, police said on Sunday.

The accident happened near Pakshep in Forest Dara around 9:30 pm on Saturday when the students were travelling from Lachung to Gangtok, they said.

The driver, who was also injured, lost control of the vehicle, resulting in the accident, they added.

Among the students were four females.

Three of the injured were sent to a hospital in Gangtok as their conditions were serious, while the others received treatment in Mangan.

