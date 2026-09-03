VD Satheesan Deletes Post Slamming Cleric's Remarks On Women, BJP Mocks

A day after strongly condemning the comments on women by Grand Mufti Kanthapuram AP Aboobacker Musliyar, Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan has removed his video post from social media.

On Wednesday, Satheesan had slammed the cleric's views that "women should remain confined to homes", calling them a "19th century mindset" and clarifying that his government and party don't agree with them.

By Thursday, he made a U-turn by deleting his video message from Facebook, inviting a sharp attack from the BJP.

Satheesan's backtracking came after a delegation of Sunni clerics representing Kanthapuram met the chief minister and convinced him that the Mufti's comments had been distorted.

The delegation told the Chief Minister that the statement made by Samastha to Mahal office-bearers and the community regarding the religious rules to be followed during religious celebrations had been distorted and a misunderstanding had been created.

The clerics added that the Chief Minister's response to it was contrary to reality.

After the meeting, the chief minister withdrew the video posted on social media with the caption "I disagree with the statement".

The BJP has attacked the chief minister for going back on his criticism of the cleric's views, accusing him of giving in to the pressure to save his post.

The party's Kerala unit posted an image of the Chief Minister prostrating in front of the cleric.

Posted by Keralam BJP

What Kanthapuram Said

Speaking at a Hubbul Rasool conference in Kochi on Sunday, Kanthapuram said bringing women into the public sphere would lead to "great destruction" and that Islam prescribed purdah to prevent it.

To make the argument, he used the example of a gold necklace in an Ernakulam jewellery shop, brought out from a cupboard, then a box, then its wrapping, and contrasted it with stone grinders in the shop next door that sit on the roadside while people step over them. If a necklace were left on the road, he said, everyone passing would touch it until its beauty was destroyed.

Citing a Quranic verse, he said: "Women should remain confined within their homes. They should not enter the public sphere. The Holy Quran says so."

He said Samastha scholars had taught this for 100 years and that it had helped women preserve their dignity, arguing that the restriction was a form of respect. He also pushed back at critics questioning his standing to speak. "We have studied the religion. Therefore, it is our duty to say this. We will say it, and we will continue to say it. Nobody can stop it."

Chief Minister's Deleted Post

Chief Minister VD Satheesan had on Wednesday slammed the Grand Mufti's position that women should remain inside their homes, saying neither his government nor his party would stand by it.

"No, we do not agree at all with his statement that if women enter the public sphere it will cause great ruin, and that the Quran says women should remain submissive and stay inside their homes. We cannot agree with that stance in any manner. Not in any way," the Chief Minister had said.

He had called the position an anachronism. "Something that used to be said back in the 19th century is being stated in the 21st century. Women are not meant to live submissively inside homes. Our stance is a progressive one, that women should participate in all aspects of mainstream life. Make no mistake about it."

Satheesan went further, arguing that the cleric's reading was a misinterpretation of Islam rather than a statement of it.