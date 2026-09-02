After 200 Years, A Girl Is Born In Maharashtra Family, Gets Grand Welcome

A family in Maharashtra's Beed district celebrated the birth of a baby girl with grandeur. Their wait for a daughter lasted five generations.

The Dahifale family in Parli organised a special procession to welcome the newborn, Gargi, and her mother after they were discharged from the hospital. The family arranged a flower-decorated chariot and took the mother and baby home in a procession accompanied by drums and cymbals.

Locals enjoyed the celebration, with the family treating the newborn like a princess. The welcome was organised to mark what the family described as a long-awaited moment.

Saubhagyavati Kalpana Rishikesh Dahiphale gave birth to a baby girl. According to the family, no girl had been born in the Dahifale family for around 200 years.

Gargi's grandfather, Limbaji Dahifale, whose native village is Kolwadi in Ahmedpur taluka of Maharashtra's Latur district, got emotional while speaking about the birth. He said having a daughter in the family was a matter of great fortune.

"It is a great fortune to have a daughter in the family. For so many years, we had the regret of not having a daughter, and today that has been fulfilled," he told India Today.

Gargi's grandmother, Surekha Dahifale, said the family was extremely happy about the birth. "We are very happy that Lakshmi has come to our home today," she said.

Gargi's father also said the birth of a daughter brought a different happiness to the family. "People usually wish for a son, but the feeling and joy of having a daughter is different. Daughters are more attached to their fathers. We will raise our daughter like a flower," he said.

The family said the celebration was also a way of sending a positive message to society that the birth of a daughter was a moment of happiness and pride and should be celebrated.