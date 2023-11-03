Vasundhara Raje Takes Dig Over 'Guarantees', Ashok Gehlot Challenges Her To Debate

Polling will be held in Rajasthan on November 25.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday challenged former chief minister Vasundhara Raje to debate on the seven 'guarantees' of Congress.

"The key issue of Rajasthan elections 2023 is the seven guarantees being given by the Congress party. I challenge opposition party leader Vasundhara Raje to have a debate with me on this," Mr Gehlot posted on X, formerly Twitter.

राजस्थान चुनाव 2023 का मुख्य मुद्दा है कांग्रेस पार्टी द्वारा दी जा रही 7 गारंटियां।



विपक्षी दल की नेता वसुन्धरा राजे सिंधिया जी को मैं चुनौती देता हूं कि मेरे साथ #कांग्रेस_की7गारंटी पर एक बहस करें। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) November 3, 2023

Voting for all 200 seats in the state will be held on November 25, while counting of votes will take place on December 3. Nominations can be made till November 6.

While launching BJP's campaign at places like Bali, Bilara and Pali on Thursday, Ms Raje had said people are not fools to fall prey to the false promises of the Congress.

She said, "It is surprising that the Congress, which does not have its own guarantee, has now started giving guarantees to people."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)