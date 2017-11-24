3 Dead, 9 Injured After Train Derails In Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot

Three people were killed and at least nine persons have been injured after a Patna-bound train derailed near Manikpur railway station in Uttar Pradesh early this morning, police said. The injured have been taken to local hospitals.Thirteen coaches of the Vasco Da Gama-Patna Express derailed at 4.18 am after it left the Manikpur station, less than 12 hours after a bolero collided with a passenger train near Lucknow killing four and injuring two.Relief operations are underway, North Central Railway PRO Amit Malviya said.Anil Saxena, Railway spokesperson, said medical relief is being provided to the injured. "Patients have been admitted to Manikpur and Chitrakoot Hospital and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal is keeping a track of the situation. He had instructed the railway board chairman to rush to the spot," he said.Railway officials have reached the spot and investigating the reasons that led to the accident.More details are awaited.