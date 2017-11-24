Yogi Adityanath Expresses His Grief After Train Derails In Uttar Pradesh At 4:18 AM, 13 coaches of the Vasco Da Gama-Patna Express derailed after it left the Manikpur Railway Station. According to Chitrakoot Superintendent of Police Pratap Gopendra Singh, a man and his six-year-old son from Bettiah district of Bihar died on the spot while the third person died at a hospital.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today expressed his grief after a train derailed in the Chitrakoot district killing three people and injuring nine more. The chief minister prayed for the souls of the deceased while wishing a speedy recovery to those injured.At 4:18 AM, 13 coaches of the Vasco Da Gama-Patna Express derailed after it left the Manikpur Railway Station. According to Chitrakoot Superintendent of Police Pratap Gopendra Singh, a man and his six-year-old son from Bettiah district of Bihar died on the spot while the third person died at a hospital.Yogi Adityanath said he had directed officials to ensure that the wounded get immediate and appropriate treatment.A Railway spokesperson said that the wounded have been taken to Manikpur and Chitrakoot hospitals, where medical relief is being provided to them. Two of the injured are said to be in a serious condition.Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has ordered an inquiry into the incident and announced a compensation of Rs. 5 lakh each to the family of the dead, Rs. 1 lakh for those with grevious injuries and Rs. 50,000 for the injured. According to Additional Director General (Law and Order), Anand Kumar, a fractured railway track could have been the reason behind the derailment the coaches.Exactly a year ago, over 100 people were killed and nearly 200 injured when 14 coaches of the Indore-Patna Express jumped the rails near Kanpur. The number of deaths due to train accidents has already reached over 200 this year, the highest in a decade.